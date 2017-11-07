Ronda Rousey hit up the Microsoft store in New York City on Monday night for the launch of the new Xbox One X and the UFC wrestler showed off some major cleavage! Click through our gallery to see her risqué outfit!
UFC Wrestler Ronda Rousey Shows Major Cleavage At Xbox One X Launch
1
of
6
1 of 6
Ronda wore a navy blue jumpsuit paired with a black jacket. But the low-cut jumpsuit nearly showed off her entire chest!
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 6
Rousey was all smiles as she left the event. She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo in 2008.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 6
The UFC wrestler recently married her boyfriend of two years, Travis Browne. The two tied the know in Browne's home state of Hawaii back in September. Rousey wore a gorgeous dress by Galia Lahav that showed off her stunning curves.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 6
The couple confirmed their engagement in April, and the 30-year-old dished on the romantic moment Travis popped the question during her appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan. "It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall," she said. "Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment."
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 6
"So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. It’s like, 'Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?"' The fighter revealed about the adorable moment.
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 6
What do you think of Ronda's revealing outfit? Let us know in the comment section.
Ronda wore a navy blue jumpsuit paired with a black jacket. But the low-cut jumpsuit nearly showed off her entire chest!
Photo credit: MEGA
Rousey was all smiles as she left the event. She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo in 2008.
Photo credit: MEGA
The UFC wrestler recently married her boyfriend of two years, Travis Browne. The two tied the know in Browne's home state of Hawaii back in September. Rousey wore a gorgeous dress by Galia Lahav that showed off her stunning curves.
Photo credit: MEGA
The couple confirmed their engagement in April, and the 30-year-old dished on the romantic moment Travis popped the question during her appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan. "It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall," she said. "Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment."
Photo credit: MEGA
"So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. It’s like, 'Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?"' The fighter revealed about the adorable moment.
Photo credit: MEGA
What do you think of Ronda's revealing outfit? Let us know in the comment section.