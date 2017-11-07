UFC Wrestler Ronda Rousey Shows Major Cleavage At Xbox One X Launch

Ronda wore a navy blue jumpsuit paired with a black jacket. But the low-cut jumpsuit nearly showed off her entire chest! Photo credit: MEGA

Rousey was all smiles as she left the event. She was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo in 2008. Photo credit: MEGA

Travis Browne. The two tied the know in Browne's home state of Hawaii back in September. Rousey wore a gorgeous dress by Galia Lahav that showed off her stunning curves. The UFC wrestler recently married her boyfriend of two years . The two tied the know in Browne's home state of Hawaii back in September. Rousey wore a gorgeous dress bythat showed off her stunning curves. Photo credit: MEGA

The couple confirmed their engagement in April, and the 30-year-old dished on the romantic moment Travis popped the question during her appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan. "It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall," she said. "Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment." Photo credit: MEGA

"So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. It’s like, 'Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?"' The fighter revealed about the adorable moment. Photo credit: MEGA