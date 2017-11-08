Roy Halladay’s Wife Admitted She Didn’t Want Him To Fly Before Crash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Roy Halladay’s wife Brandy admitted she was “very against” his flying in a haunting video posted just one month before his tragic plane crash on Tuesday. In an interview with ICON Aircraft, the maker of Roy’s plane, Brandy confessed she fought hard against Roy’s decision to get his pilot’s license and buy a plane. ICON Aircraft quickly removed the video hours after Roy’s fatal crash. Click through to see what Brandy had to say about her husband’s love of flying.