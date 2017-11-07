Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Blasts Wife Blake Lively Over Ugly On-Set Photos

Ryan Reynolds and are known for Blake Lively trolling one another on social media. And now Ryan, 41, got his wife pretty good! He recently posted a photo of the actress looking less than glamorous on the set of her new spy thriller Rhythm Section.
1 of 6
#nofilter
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on
Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST
"#Nofilter," Ryan captioned a pic of Blake on set in oversized clothes and no makeup.
2 of 6
She was in Ireland filming in a big puffy winter coat, pink sweatpants and a bright blue beanie.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
In the upcoming film, she plays a woman who is plotting revenge against people who killed her family.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
Maybe this latest burn is payback for when Blake posted a photo of
Ryan Gosling and her husband on his birthday, cropping him out and writing, "Happy Birthday, baby."
5 of 6
On Blake's birthday, Ryan posted a photo of them, but cropped Blake out. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote.
6 of 6
What do you think about Ryan's latest troll? Let us know in the comments!
"#Nofilter," Ryan captioned a pic of Blake on set in oversized clothes and no makeup.
She was in Ireland filming in a big puffy winter coat, pink sweatpants and a bright blue beanie.
In the upcoming film, she plays a woman who is plotting revenge against people who killed her family.
Maybe this latest burn is payback for when Blake posted a photo of
Ryan Gosling and her husband on his birthday, cropping him out and writing, "Happy Birthday, baby."
On Blake's birthday, Ryan posted a photo of them, but cropped Blake out. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote.
What do you think about Ryan's latest troll? Let us know in the comments!