Secret's Out!

Is Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Getting Married? Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Admits It'll 'Happen Soon'

The MTV star thinks another 'Jersey Shore' wedding is just around the corner.

Credit: instagram.com/sammisweetheart

Deena Cortese may have just tied the knot with Chris Buckner, but another Jersey Shore wedding may not be far off! According to Deena’s main meatball, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the ladies’ co-star Sammi “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola may have a wedding of her own to plan soon! Sammi has been linked to boyfriend Christian Biscardi since the summer, when she began posting pics of him on her Instagram account. And according to Sammi herself, Christian is more than just a summer fling!

When asked how her relationship is with Christian, Sammi replied, "Amazing." “Things are going so well. We’re very much happy, and so in love,” she told OK! exclusively.

“He’s so hot, right?” she joked.

When asked if there were any wedding bells in their future, Sammi replied, “Not any time soon.”

But Sammi’s co-star Nicole disagrees! “These two are so in love. It’s gonna happen soon,” she told OK! Added Sammi, “You never know!”

Prior to dating Christian, Sammi dated Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Magro on and off throughout the show. Ronnie was the only member of the cast not at Deena’s wedding. Snooki’s date Joey Camasta blamed Ronnie’s absence on location. “He lives on the West Coast,” he explained.

Do you think Sammi will get engaged soon? Do you think Ronnie didn’t come to the wedding to avoid Sammi? Sound off in the comments below!

