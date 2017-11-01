Is Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Getting Married? Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Admits It'll 'Happen Soon'

Prior to dating Christian, Sammi dated Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Magro on and off throughout the show. Ronnie was the only member of the cast not at Deena’s wedding. Snooki’s date Joey Camasta blamed Ronnie’s absence on location. “He lives on the West Coast,” he explained.
When asked how her relationship is with Christian, Sammi replied, "Amazing." “Things are going so well. We’re very much happy, and so in love,” she told OK! exclusively.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/sammisweetheart
“He’s so hot, right?” she joked.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/sammisweetheart
When asked if there were any wedding bells in their future, Sammi replied, “Not any time soon.”
Photo credit: Instagram.com/sammisweetheart
But Sammi’s co-star Nicole disagrees! “These two are so in love. It’s gonna happen soon,” she told OK! Added Sammi, “You never know!”
Photo credit: Instagram.com/sammisweetheart
Prior to dating Christian, Sammi dated Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Magro on and off throughout the show. Ronnie was the only member of the cast not at Deena’s wedding. Snooki’s date Joey Camasta blamed Ronnie’s absence on location. “He lives on the West Coast,” he explained.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/misterp79
Do you think Sammi will get engaged soon? Do you think Ronnie didn’t come to the wedding to avoid Sammi? Sound off in the comments below!