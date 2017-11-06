Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially happening and it’s kind of surreal! The former Bachelorette star and Modern Family actress (who just so happens to also be a HUGE Bachelor fan) made their relationship Instagram official as they both shared some super coupley pics on Sunday.
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
Sarah was the first to post a picture of the two, as she captioned a goofy pic of them, “he puts up with me.” Soon after, Wells shared quite the intimate snapshot of he and Sarah grinning from ear to ear as they stared into each other’s eyes.
“Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard,” she replied. “I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time.”
While Sarah and Wells ignored the comments, Danielle M. was more than happy to clap back at the haters as she commented her support of the couple.
