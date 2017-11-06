Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Picture Perfect!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

And no one’s happier about the coupling than the ‘BIP’ star’s sorta ex Danielle M.

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 6

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially happening and it’s kind of surreal! The former Bachelorette star and Modern Family actress (who just so happens to also be a HUGE Bachelor fan) made their relationship Instagram official as they both shared some super coupley pics on Sunday.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
1 of 6
Sarah was the first to post a picture of the two, as she captioned a goofy pic of them, “he puts up with me.” Soon after, Wells shared quite the intimate snapshot of he and Sarah grinning from ear to ear as they stared into each other’s eyes.
However, not everyone was on board with the pair’s lovey-dovey pics as some Bachelor fans began to question Wells about what happened with his relationship with Danielle Maltby, his bestie turned sorta-girlfriend who he was rumored to have been dating after his stint on Bachelor In Paradise this summer.
While Sarah and Wells ignored the comments, Danielle M. was more than happy to clap back at the haters as she commented her support of the couple.
“Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard,” she replied. “I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time.”
Just last week – after Sarah and Wells coordinated Halloween costumes – a source told People, “ They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together,” adding, “They’re flirty.”
What do you think about Wells and Sarah dating? Sound off in the comments!
By
Find under: , ,
Comments