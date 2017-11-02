Sarah Hyland Drops The Bombshell That Her ‘Modern Family’ Character Is Bisexual

While responding to tweets about the show, Sarah addressed one about her character’s sexuality. When a fan asked if Haley was bisexual, Sarah replied, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.” Photo credit: Getty

She then added, “Just to clarify, I haven’t been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion!” Photo credit: twitter.com/Sarah_Hyland

Fans pointed out several instances over the seasons when Haley’s bisexuality was implied, “like the episode of the feminist march when Haley flirted with the girl who stole the car.” Photo credit: Getty

“In the lake boat episode this season the writers hinted that your character is attracted to both men and women,” another fan wrote. Modern Family writers have yet to respond to Sarah’s tweet. Photo credit: Getty

In her own love life, Sarah is rumored to be dating Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. The two even dressed up as Stranger Things characters Eleven and Dustin for Halloween.