Sarah Hyland just confirmed one of Modern Family fans’ long-running theories! In a bombshell tweet on Wednesday, the ABC star wrote that she believes her character on the show, Haley Dunphy, is bisexual!
Sarah Hyland Drops The Bombshell That Her ‘Modern Family’ Character Is Bisexual
1
of
6
1 of 6
While responding to tweets about the show, Sarah addressed one about her character’s sexuality. When a fan asked if Haley was bisexual, Sarah replied, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”
Photo credit: Getty
2 of 6
Just to clarify, I️ havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion!
While responding to tweets about the show, Sarah addressed one about her character’s sexuality. When a fan asked if Haley was bisexual, Sarah replied, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”
Photo credit: Getty
She then added, “Just to clarify, I haven’t been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion!”
Photo credit: twitter.com/Sarah_Hyland
Fans pointed out several instances over the seasons when Haley’s bisexuality was implied, “like the episode of the feminist march when Haley flirted with the girl who stole the car.”
Photo credit: Getty
“In the lake boat episode this season the writers hinted that your character is attracted to both men and women,” another fan wrote. Modern Family writers have yet to respond to Sarah’s tweet.