Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Secret's Out!

Sarah Hyland Drops The Bombshell That Her ‘Modern Family’ Character Is Bisexual

The ABC star confirmed a long-running fan theory.

sarah hyland modern family character bisexual long

Credit: Getty

View gallery 6

Sarah Hyland just confirmed one of Modern Family fans’ long-running theories! In a bombshell tweet on Wednesday, the ABC star wrote that she believes her character on the show, Haley Dunphy, is bisexual!

Sarah Hyland Drops The Bombshell That Her ‘Modern Family’ Character Is Bisexual
1 of 6
While responding to tweets about the show, Sarah addressed one about her character’s sexuality. When a fan asked if Haley was bisexual, Sarah replied, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

Photo credit: Getty

She then added, “Just to clarify, I haven’t been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion!”

Photo credit: twitter.com/Sarah_Hyland

Fans pointed out several instances over the seasons when Haley’s bisexuality was implied, “like the episode of the feminist march when Haley flirted with the girl who stole the car.”

Photo credit: Getty

“In the lake boat episode this season the writers hinted that your character is attracted to both men and women,” another fan wrote. Modern Family writers have yet to respond to Sarah’s tweet.

Photo credit: Getty

In her own love life, Sarah is rumored to be dating Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. The two even dressed up as Stranger Things characters Eleven and Dustin for Halloween.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/sarahhyland

What do you think about Sarah’s theory? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: Getty

By
Find under: ,
Comments