Savannah Chrisley used her star power for good this past weekend! The Chrisley Knows Beststar joined comedian Anjelah Johnson as she co-hosted the Recognizing Heroes Awards Dinner and Charity Benefit in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night. The gala raised money for a charity close to Savannah and her family’s heart, Unlikely Heroes, which works to save and rehabilitate children who are victims of sex slavery. In addition to co-hosting the night, Savannah’s family also made a shockingly sizable donation to the noble cause! Click through for all the exclusive details on the charity event.
Savannah Chrisley Champions Children As She Hosts The Unlikely Heroes Charity Benefit
Savannah stunned in this beaded gold gown. She wore her hair in her newest signature ‘do, a gorgeous long-haired ponytail.
After the event, Savannah posted a pic from the night. She captioned it, “At the @uheroes event this weekend hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated in order to rescue these children!! That right there is GOD!! So today I encourage you to do something kind for someone...leave a mark!”
In addition to Savannah’s hosting duties Saturday night, her family also donated a whopping $75,000 to the charity to speed up the renovation of a home in Tijuana, Mexico, which will serve as a restoration home for boys. The house will be called Chase’s House in honor of Savannah’s brother Chase and will allow children to have a safe place to live by Christmas. The family has also pledged a total of seven homes over five years.
Of the donation, Savannah's dad Todd Chrisleytold OK! exclusively, “The lives of these children weigh heavy on our family’s hearts and through Unlikely Heroes, you are assured, 'We are coming for you.’”
What do you think of Savannah and her family’s dedication to helping Unlikely Heroes? Sound off in the comments below!
On the red carpet, Savannah explained how her passion for Unlikely Heroes came about. She was first introduced to the non-profit via a family friend and Unlikely Heroes board advisor, Shane Stevens.
Then, while eating dinner at one of the charity’s restoration homes for young girls, Goldie’s House in Texas, Savannah said the girls went around the table and said one thing they were grateful for.
One girl responded, “I am grateful for my life,” and Savannah knew in that moment she wanted “to stop human trafficking and protect the freedom of vulnerable kids.”
Now, Savannah is using her celebrity status to raise awareness for the cause and has hosted multiple events for Unlikely Heroes, as well as mentored girls living at Goldie’s House.
