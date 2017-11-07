Savannah Chrisley Champions Children As She Hosts The Unlikely Heroes Charity Benefit

Huge thanks to @elitepourlavie for this amazing dress for the @uheroes event this weekend!! Your shop has been so easy to work with and I️ thank you for that!! If you need a dress then contact them!! They are in the atl area!! Photo: @kristiannadaviedphoto

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:51pm PST