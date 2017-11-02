Twitter Facebook Search

Oh Snap

Savannah Chrisley Debuts Sexy New ‘Do After Admitting She ‘Dodged A Bullet’ With Ex Luke Kennard

Then the USA star showed off her long locks at his basketball game!

Credit: Getty

Savannah Chrisley is revamping her look in the wake of her split from Detroit Piston basketball player Luke Kennard! The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a fierce new hairstyle. The 20-year-old traded in her signature short blonde ‘do for a sexy and sleek long-haired ponytail. Savannah showed off the new hairstyle later that night at an L.A. Lakers basketball game, which was against the Detroit Pistons! Savannah’s new look — and daring appearance at the game — come in the midst of her comments that she “dodged a bullet” by ending things with Luke! Click through to see her sexy new ‘do and to find out why Savannah doesn’t regret calling it quits.

Savannah shared her fierce new hairstyle with followers on Wednesday. “Full day of press!! Was up at 3am!! But after work...we have fun! Lakers vs. Pistons game” she captioned the stunning photo.

Savannah was spotted at the game later that night sitting courtside with her friend Emily Jimison.

Luckily, Luke wasn’t playing in the game, and the two hopefully avoided an awkward run-in. According to CBS Sports, Luke was listed as “inactive” for the game against the Lakers.

Prior to the game, Savannah spoke with E! News about her break-up from Luke and admitted she may have shared a little too much on social media! “I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media,” Savannah said. “That’s my fault at that point, but I’m great today.”

“I mean, you live and you learn,” she continued. “I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want, and thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one.”

What do you think of Savannah’s new ‘do? What do you think really happened between her and Luke? Sound off in the comments below!

