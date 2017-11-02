Savannah Chrisley Debuts Sexy New ‘Do After Admitting She ‘Dodged A Bullet’ With Ex Luke Kennard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Savannah Chrisley is revamping her look in the wake of her split from Detroit Piston basketball player Luke Kennard! The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a fierce new hairstyle. The 20-year-old traded in her signature short blonde ‘do for a sexy and sleek long-haired ponytail. Savannah showed off the new hairstyle later that night at an L.A. Lakers basketball game, which was against the Detroit Pistons! Savannah’s new look — and daring appearance at the game — come in the midst of her comments that she “dodged a bullet” by ending things with Luke! Click through to see her sexy new ‘do and to find out why Savannah doesn’t regret calling it quits.