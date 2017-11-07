Twitter Facebook Search

Trouble In Paradise?

Scott Disick Caught Looking For Girls On Dating App Despite Relationship With Sofia Richie

The couple just returned from vacationing together.

Credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick has some explaining to do! In a strange (but not surprising) turn of events, the KUWTK star was recently caught on the dating app Badoo, despite being in a full-blown relationship with Sofia Richie!

While the news may not be a shocker for some – Scott has always been a playboy – what may come as a surprise is the guy who put Lord Disick on blast is his former friend and fellow KarJenner lover, Tyga.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner’s ex is at the center of the drama. He was the one who screenshotted the 34-year-old’s verified profile and then posted it to his Instagram story for all the world to see. (He even put a number of crying laughing emojis and two skulls as the caption.)

Photo credit: Instagram/Badoo

While Scott has not confirmed the profile as his, Badoo told OK!, “to be marked as verified on Badoo, users must go through Facebook, phone number and photo verification, where they’re required to take a selfie copying one of the 100 suggested gestures. This is then compared to the user’s profile and Facebook page, and approved by one of Badoo’s 5,000 moderators around the world.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The app, which just happens to be the world’s largest dating app with over 360 million users, is no stranger to celebrity singles. (Tyga had to have some type of account or access to the app to find the Lord.) So, Scott having an account wouldn’t be a stretch.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Scott and Sofia have only been dating for a few months – they’ve spent most of that time vacationing across the globe together – there have been rumors of trouble in paradise.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think Sofia knows about Scott’s dating app profile? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

