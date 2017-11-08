Twitter Facebook Search

Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie On A Dinner Date After She Exposes All During Romantic Getaway

The lovebirds have no intention on slowing down anytime soon!

Credit: MEGA

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were just soaking up the sun in Los Cabos, but they are back in California, and the reality star took Sofia out to dinner at Nobu, where they were joined by a few friends.

Always chic, Sofia, 19, covered up a lot more than she did on their vacation. While she sunbathed topless next to Scott while they were away, she covered up for their outing at Nobu, wearing an oversized trench coat over black pants and a shirt.

Scott kept it simple as always in a hoodie and light denim jeans, and amid rumors Scott proposed to her, she kept her left hand out of view.

Scott and Sofia have been going strong since earlier this summer, much to her father Lionel's dismay, who expressed his concern publicly about their relationship.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he told Us last month. "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

But if Sofia is worried about her father's opinion, she definitely is not showing it. According to Life & Style, Scott took her to Milan for a romantic getaway last month and “popped the question.”  And the teenager reportedly said yes.

What are your thoughts on their relationship? Let us know in the comments section.

