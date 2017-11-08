Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie On A Dinner Date After She Exposes All During Romantic Getaway

Scott kept it simple as always in a hoodie and light denim jeans, and amid rumors Scott proposed to her, she kept her left hand out of view.
Scott and Sofia have been going strong since earlier this summer, much to her father Lionel's dismay, who expressed his concern publicly about their relationship.
“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he told Us last month. "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"
But if Sofia is worried about her father's opinion, she definitely is not showing it. According to Life & Style, Scott took her to Milan for a romantic getaway last month and “popped the question.” And the teenager reportedly said yes.
