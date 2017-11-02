Scott Disick and Sofia Richie cannot get enough of one another, and while he always dresses very casually while out and about, he likes his suits just as much. So it only made sense that he was spotted shopping at the upscale men’s boutique Carroll & Co, and brought her along for the excursion.
Sofia Richie Goes On Shopping Trip With Scott Disick After Unexpected Proposal
Sofia, 19, is a model after all, so she certainly knows about great style. She herself was chic in loose black trousers and a grey crop top sweatshirt that showed a hint of her washboard abs.
Scott dressed down in denim jeans and a black hoodie. And we’ll be seeing a lot more of these two, amid reports the two are engaged after Scott, 34, proposed to her during a romantic trip to Milan last month!
“Scott gets Sofia’s funky style and is on the hunt for the ideal rock. He went ring shopping in Milan, but he hasn’t purchased one yet.”
While their romance heats up, Kourtney Kardashian’s is getting serious with Younes Bendjima, and Scott is not pleased about it, even sending her text messages about beating the younger model up! Can’t everyone just get along?
What are your thoughts on Sofia and Scott's outing? Let us know in the comments section.
