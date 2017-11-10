Twitter Facebook Search

Scott Disick Takes The Kids Out To Ice Cream After Asking Kourtney About Marriage!

How is Sofia feeling about all of this?

Scott Disick and his kids had some fun family time on Thursday! The reality star took Mason, 7, and Penelope, 5, out for ice cream just days after a new KUWTK clip premiered where he asked his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, when they are going to get married! Are they attempting to become a family again? Click through our gallery for the details!

Scott took Mason and Penelope out for some dessert on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. He kept it casual in jeans, a black t-shirt and a plaid button down.

The three waited in line to pay after picking out their toppings. Little P looked excited to eat her treat!

In a new sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up The Kardashians, the 34-year-old made another attempt to get back with his ex, Kourtney.

Khloe Kardashian tried to mediate a conversation between the co-parents, but things take a turn for the weird when Disick asked his baby mama to marry him!

“When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?” he asked. Kourtney responded hysterically: “you think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh*t stained underwear whores?’”

Scott is currently dating 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie. The couple have been practically inseparable since the summer, and just got back from a vacation in Mexico together. Even so, it looks like the reality star still has feelings for Kourtney!

Do you want them to be a family again? Let us know in the comment section.

