Scott Disick and his kids had some fun family time on Thursday! The reality star took Mason, 7, and Penelope, 5, out for ice cream just days after a new KUWTK clip premiered where he asked his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, when they are going to get married! Are they attempting to become a family again? Click through our gallery for the details!
Scott Disick Takes The Kids Out To Ice Cream After Asking Kourtney About Marriage!
Scott took Mason and Penelope out for some dessert on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. He kept it casual in jeans, a black t-shirt and a plaid button down.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The three waited in line to pay after picking out their toppings. Little P looked excited to eat her treat!
Khloe Kardashian tried to mediate a conversation between the co-parents, but things take a turn for the weird when Disick asked his baby mama to marry him!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?” he asked. Kourtney responded hysterically: “you think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh*t stained underwear whores?’”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
