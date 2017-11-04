Twitter Facebook Search

It’s Official!

Scottie & Larsa Pippen Call Off Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian’s bestie moved her family to L.A. to give her marriage another shot.

It ain’t ova! According to reports, Scottie and Larsa Pippen are officially back on and have agreed to call off their divorce!

The NBA legend filed for divorce back in October 2016 after 19 years of marriage.
However, in documents filed on Thursday, both Scottie and Larsa agreed to dismiss their divorce case.
The couple’s decision shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as the couple moved their entire family to L.A. from Miami in September, for what many called a fresh start.
While a judge still needs to sign off on their docs to make it official, the couple is no doubt already moving forward as they have been spotted on numerous night outs, looking more in love than ever.
The couple shares four children, Scottie Jr., Justin, Preston, and Sophia.
What do you think of Scottie and Larsa giving their relationship another shot? Sound off in the comments!
