Watch: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Announce Second Pregnancy!

Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are expecting their second baby! Click through to see their cute announcement, plus adorable photos of their first child, Samuel.
1 of 6
BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼
A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on
"BABA NUMBA TWO!" Catherine wrote, revealing the first photo of her pregnant belly.
2 of 6
Samuel seemed super excited to be a big brother, pointing at mommy's tummy, shouting "Baba!" in the video.
3 of 6
Sean and Catherine are still holding down the fort as an example of a Bachelor couple that has truly lasted.
4 of 6
Our sweet boy 🍬
A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on
The pair got engaged on the reality show in March 2013.
5 of 6
They married in January 2014 in fairytale ceremony.
6 of 6
Are you excited to meet their new addition? Share your thoughts in the comment section!
"BABA NUMBA TWO!" Catherine wrote, revealing the first photo of her pregnant belly.
Samuel seemed super excited to be a big brother, pointing at mommy's tummy, shouting "Baba!" in the video.
Sean and Catherine are still holding down the fort as an example of a Bachelor couple that has truly lasted.
The pair got engaged on the reality show in March 2013.
They married in January 2014 in fairytale ceremony.
Are you excited to meet their new addition? Share your thoughts in the comment section!