Watch: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Announce Second Pregnancy!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are expecting their second baby! Click through to see their cute announcement, plus adorable photos of their first child, Samuel.