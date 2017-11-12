Selena Gomez Hides Her Face As She Backtracks Her Relationship With Justin Bieber

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez didn’t want any attention as she left the gym on Saturday! After an intense Pilates session, the “It Ain’t Me” singer was spotted walking to her ride. She kept her face covered and was definitely not interested in getting caught on camera! The singer’s behavior marks a change from two weeks ago, when she was seen hanging out with on-again beau Justin Bieber all over town. But an insider told People that the pair are determined to keep their relationship “more low-key” this time around in an effort to control the “chaos!”