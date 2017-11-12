Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Uh Oh!

Selena Gomez Hides Her Face As She Backtracks Her Relationship With Justin Bieber

The 'It Ain't Me' singer is determined to keep her new romance 'more low-key.'

selena gomez workout justin bieber relationship pics long

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6

Selena Gomez didn’t want any attention as she left the gym on Saturday! After an intense Pilates session, the “It Ain’t Me” singer was spotted walking to her ride. She kept her face covered and was definitely not interested in getting caught on camera! The singer’s behavior marks a change from two weeks ago, when she was seen hanging out with on-again beau Justin Bieber all over town. But an insider told People that the pair are determined to keep their relationship “more low-key” this time around in an effort to control the “chaos!”

Selena Gomez Hides Her Face As She Backtracks Her Relationship With Justin Bieber
1 of 6
Selena left the gym in just a sports bra and sweat pants before getting into a friend’s car. The singer showed off her amazingly taut tummy!
Selena was determined to keep her face hidden, even though she was all smiles for the camera while riding bikes with Justin a couple of weeks ago.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair, who previously dated from 2011 to 2015, have recently reunited after Selena split from The Weeknd. Even though a romantic relationship hasn’t been confirmed, a source told People mag that Justin is just waiting on Selena to say they’re back on.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together,” the insider told the mag.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As the pair wait to decide if they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend again, a source explained that the pair are hoping to keep their relationship “more low-key” moving forward. “It just got too crazy last week with all the attention,” the insider told People.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

When do you think Selena and Justin will make things official? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

By
Find under: ,
Comments