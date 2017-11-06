Are things on the mend for Shakiraand her soccer star boyfriend Gerard Pique? There were reports last month that claimed the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer had left him after six years together, although they were seen a couple of days later packing on the PDA with one another. They were recently spotted out in Barcelona with their two kids and her parents, and even though this was a big get together, they didn’t look too happy as they headed into lunch. Is all and well with this long term relationship?
Shakira And Gerard Pique Enjoy Some Family Time Amid Reports They Split
Shakira met with Gerard after his training with their two kids, Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2. She also brought along her parents as they all went to lunch with one another.
The couple went casual for the get together, where she sported a black sweater and grey sweats and he wore a similar sweater, only with jeans instead of sweats.
A day out with your loved ones should put some happiness on your faces, yet both Shakira and Gerard looked quite down as they drove in their car. Are things really ok with these two?
Reports alleged that she was the one to pull the plug on the relationship earlier last month, and even went as far as to move out of their home in Barcelona.
US Weekly exclusively reported that despite the rumors, the couple is still happily together. “They have 100 percent not split,” a source revealed to US.
Only time will tell if Shakira & Gerard are sticking with one another and can put these claims to rest.
Do you believe that Shakira & Gerard are still together? Sound off in the comments!