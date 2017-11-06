Shakira And Gerard Pique Enjoy Some Family Time Amid Reports They Split

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are things on the mend for Shakira and her soccer star boyfriend Gerard Pique? There were reports last month that claimed the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer had left him after six years together, although they were seen a couple of days later packing on the PDA with one another. They were recently spotted out in Barcelona with their two kids and her parents, and even though this was a big get together, they didn’t look too happy as they headed into lunch. Is all and well with this long term relationship?