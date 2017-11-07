Twitter Facebook Search

Shannon Beador Reveals Embarrassing Sex Details About Cheating Husband David

The signs of their divorce were clear on the last episode of 'RHOC'.

Credit: Instagram/@shannonbeador

Fans got all the dirt on Shannon and David Beador‘s marriage on Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality TV star revealed some intimate details about their sex life!

"David's checked out," Shannon, 53, says on the show after her husband refused to go to a party with her. "There's no doubt my husband has checked out." She's said before that her ex abandoned her for the gym.
This episode was filmed before Shannon and David filed for divorce. Shannon is now seeking full custody of their three daughters.
"If you're done with me then say it and go," she added. At one point she said she and David, who has cheated on her in the past, were more like "roommates" than spouses.
It was revealed that there was trouble in paradise when Shannon went to see a doctor to get blood work done after feeling anxious and having a low libido. Only, she admitted to Tamra Judge, it was really her husband with the low libido.
"I haven't been intimate with my husband, but there is desire on my part," she said. "I don't have low libido, but I haven't been very sexually active because my husband has a low libido." She added they hadn't had sex in "a long while."
What do you think about Shannon and David's divorce? Let us know in the comments. 
