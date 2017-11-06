Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon and David Beador just dropped a big shocker when they announced that they were splitting after seventeen years of marriage. All may not be lost for the two, however, as she just shared a photo on her Instagram with the former couple smiling together and looking like they were having a great time. Could there be a reconciliation for these two in the future?
Shannon Beador Reunites With Husband David Shortly After Divorce Announcement!
She and David reunited at the USC Homecoming game against the Arizona Wildcats in Los Angeles over the weekend.
“Go Trojans!” she wrote on her Instagram page, as she posed with David and their 15-year-old daughter Sophie.
She finished the caption with a warning to anyone speculating or wanting to spout mean comments. "Still a family outing! And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night.”
Her fans commented with nothing but support, saying things like “That’s a great family picture!” and "Hang in there, don’t give the negativity a second of your time. You are an incredible person and mother!"
The couple has two other daughters, twins Stella and Adeline, 12, who were not at the game with them.
Photo credit: Getty
Although they looked happy in that photo, it may not be like that outside the game as reports are saying that Shannon wants full custody of their three daughters as their marriage comes to an end.
Could this family time mean that they can work something out with not only their custody battle, but each other?
