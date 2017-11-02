Nothing like a little family time on a brisk autumn day, and that’s exactly what happened for actress Sienna Miller and her precious daughter Marlowe. The fashionable duo took to the streets of New York City, where her little girl expertly rode on a scooter while mommy watched on.
Sienna Miller And Her Adorable Daughter Marlowe Scoot Around New York City!
The two spent time in the trendy West Village neighborhood.
Sienna had a lot to look at in her ensemble, in particular her multi-colored pants and unique top!
You have to give it to Marlowe for being super stylish on her stroll. She paired a beautiful fall-type jacket with a soft-orange dress and boots. The best part… her pink helmet and scooter!
Safety was definitely first for Sienna, as she made sure Marlowe had her helmet on tightly as she rode the streets of New York City.
The mommy-daughter team were all smiles for their fun day out. Then again, who wouldn’t be when you’re spending time together in the Big Apple?
What do you think about Sienna & Marlowe’s fun adventure? Sound off in the comments!