Sienna Miller And Her Adorable Daughter Marlowe Scoot Around New York City!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nothing like a little family time on a brisk autumn day, and that’s exactly what happened for actress Sienna Miller and her precious daughter Marlowe. The fashionable duo took to the streets of New York City, where her little girl expertly rode on a scooter while mommy watched on.