Sofia Richie Goes Topless In Cabo With Scott Disick

It all started innocently enough as the couple is snapped heading outside their hotel in matching all-black swimwear to soak up the sun next to each other outside their hotel.

But the temperature, and the heat between the pair, must have rose pretty quickly as the next thing you know Sofia is topless and practically nude next to her man!

Just when you think things are about to get frisky, though, Scott runs into the hotel and grabs a long towel to cover Sofia’s nearly naked body. What’s that about?

They look like they exchanged some words, but overall it was a surprisingly hands-free encounter.

However, it looks like Scott finally remembered what he has as the two scurry back into their hotel room very suspiciously...

Is the reality star and father of three finally ready to settled down with the young model?