Sofia Richie Displays Her Glowing Tan After A Sexy Mexico Trip With Scott Disick!

Sofia Richie was glowing as she returned from her sexy Mexico trip with boyfriend Scott Disick! The 19-year-old model was caught sunbathing nude next to her new man. That explains the lack of tan lines. Click through for pics of Sofia heading home after her romantic getaway!