Fans have been questioning for years what Scott Disick does for a living, and while it remains vague, whatever it is clearly raking in huge checks! The reality star is rarely not seen out shopping, and this week was no different as he stepped out with girlfriendSofia Richie.
Sofia Richie Stands By Scott Disick Even After He Asks Kourtney About Marriage
1
of
6
1 of 6
The 19-year-old stunner stood out even more than usual while in Beverly Hills in a matching red tracksuit. While Scott often keeps his look very casual, he spruced it up a bit with a graphic T-shirt that featured a Daily News cover.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 6
The couple, who have been practically inseparable since the summer were seen getting out of a new McLaren P1 that they dropped off at valet before heading inside Barneys New York.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
While Scott and Sofia have been going strong, it sounds like he still has feelings for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott and Kourt have a conversation that Khloe tries to mediate but Scott ends up flirting with his baby mama! “You wanna make out?” he asks her, which causes Kourtney to laugh.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
He then takes it a step further, asking her, “When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?” Kourtney laughs and replies, “You think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh*t stained underwear whores?’”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
So hopefully Sofia doesn’t watch the reality show!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
What are your thoughts on Scott's relationship with Sofia? Let us know in the comments section.
The 19-year-old stunner stood out even more than usual while in Beverly Hills in a matching red tracksuit. While Scott often keeps his look very casual, he spruced it up a bit with a graphic T-shirt that featured a Daily News cover.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The couple, who have been practically inseparable since the summer were seen getting out of a new McLaren P1 that they dropped off at valet before heading inside Barneys New York.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While Scott and Sofia have been going strong, it sounds like he still has feelings for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott and Kourt have a conversation that Khloe tries to mediate but Scott ends up flirting with his baby mama! “You wanna make out?” he asks her, which causes Kourtney to laugh.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
He then takes it a step further, asking her, “When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?” Kourtney laughs and replies, “You think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh*t stained underwear whores?’”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
So hopefully Sofia doesn’t watch the reality show!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What are your thoughts on Scott's relationship with Sofia? Let us know in the comments section.