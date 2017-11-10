Sofia Richie Stands By Scott Disick Even After He Asks Kourtney About Marriage

The 19-year-old stunner stood out even more than usual while in Beverly Hills in a matching red tracksuit. While Scott often keeps his look very casual, he spruced it up a bit with a graphic T-shirt that featured a Daily News cover. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, who have been practically inseparable since the summer were seen getting out of a new McLaren P1 that they dropped off at valet before heading inside Barneys New York.

Khloe tries to mediate but Scott ends up flirting with his baby mama! "You wanna make out?" he asks her, which causes Kourtney to laugh. While Scott and Sofia have been going strong, it sounds like he still has feelings for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott and Kourt have a conversation that tries to mediate but Scott ends up flirting with his baby mama! "You wanna make out?" he asks her, which causes Kourtney to laugh.

He then takes it a step further, asking her, "When do you think we're gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?" Kourtney laughs and replies, "You think that when I turn 40 I'm gonna go, 'Hey I've been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh*t stained underwear whores?'"

So hopefully Sofia doesn't watch the reality show!