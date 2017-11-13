‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Cameran Eubanks is a mommy! The Southern Charmstar welcomed her first child on Saturday, Nov. 11, her rep confirmed to People magazine, revealing that the baby girl was 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 20 inches long. Cameran announced she was pregnant in April, and was not shy about her pregnancy concerns. “Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!” she captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. But now, Cameran and her husband Jason Wimberly are proud parents to a baby girl! Click through to find our their daughter’s unique name.
Cameran has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, and admitted she was initially super nervous about being pregnant! “I was so scared to get pregnant. As a control freak, the fear of the unknown was terrifying,” she wrote in this post.
However, over time, Cameran adjusted to the idea of becoming a mom. “I'm learning that becoming a mom doesn't have to totally rock your world, You CHOOSE how to react to change in your life. I am excited about this new chapter and am actually looking forward to being less selfish,” she added.
Cameran and Jason named their bundle of joy Palmer Corrine Wimberly. Cameran accidentally gave away their daughter’s name weeks ago in an Instagram story, but if you blinked you may have missed it!
While snapping pics of items in her daughter’s nursery, Cameran showed off this adorable baby tote bag, embroidered with the name “Palmer Corrine Wimberly.” She even showed off matching stationary!
And like any good Southern girl, Cameran already had a dress monogrammed for her daughter!
Luckily, the Southern Charm favorite never lost her sense of humor throughout the nine-month process!
What do you think of the name Palmer Corrine? Sound off in the comments below!