Tamar Braxton STUNS On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Filing For Divorce!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Although the night was about her sister Toni, Tamar Braxton definitely stole some of the spotlight as she arrived to the BET Soul Train Awards in her first red carpet appearance since she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years, Vince Herbert.