Although the night was about her sister Toni, Tamar Braxtondefinitely stole some of the spotlight as she arrived to the BET Soul Train Awards in her first red carpet appearance since she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years,Vince Herbert.
Tamar Braxton STUNS On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Filing For Divorce!
1
of
7
1 of 7
Tamar was there to support her big sister Toni, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award honor that night.
Photo credit: Getty
2 of 7
That doesn’t mean that Tamar needed to dim her shine for her sister, as she looked simply stunning in a dazzling gown and gorgeous red hair that flowed beautifully.
Photo credit: Getty
3 of 7
She looked to be in great spirits, as she smiled and blew kisses to the photographers and her fans.
Photo credit: Getty
4 of 7
Both her and Toni wore similar sparkly outfits, with Toni rocking some long jet black hair to compliment her amazing figure. This could definitely be a case of “Who wore it better?”
Photo credit: Getty
5 of 7
It’s been rough for Tamar as of late. She filed for divorce from Vince late last month, and is now seeking full custody of their four year old son Logan. Even her former cohosts at The Real made comments about the split, although it remains to be seen if their heartfelt words were real or fake.
Photo credit: Getty
6 of 7
Here’s hoping that Tamar can find her happiness again and get everything on track going into the future.
Photo credit: Getty
7 of 7
How do you think Tamar will be after her split from Vincent? Sound off in the comments!
Tamar was there to support her big sister Toni, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award honor that night.
Photo credit: Getty
That doesn’t mean that Tamar needed to dim her shine for her sister, as she looked simply stunning in a dazzling gown and gorgeous red hair that flowed beautifully.
Photo credit: Getty
She looked to be in great spirits, as she smiled and blew kisses to the photographers and her fans.
Photo credit: Getty
Both her and Toni wore similar sparkly outfits, with Toni rocking some long jet black hair to compliment her amazing figure. This could definitely be a case of “Who wore it better?”
Photo credit: Getty
It’s been rough for Tamar as of late. She filed for divorce from Vince late last month, and is now seeking full custody of their four year old son Logan. Even her former cohosts at The Real made comments about the split, although it remains to be seen if their heartfelt words were real or fake.
Photo credit: Getty
Here’s hoping that Tamar can find her happiness again and get everything on track going into the future.
Photo credit: Getty
How do you think Tamar will be after her split from Vincent? Sound off in the comments!