Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert In Emotional Message On Instagram

Thank God this is HIS purpose..yes I just dropped #bluebirdofhappiness &Tamar &Vince is coming back on Thursday but on GOD this has NOTHING to do with ME or a JOB!!.here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke,I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.🤔something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either.I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together,to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope,faith,Love& dignity that I️ once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince🤦🏽‍♀️ ..at least not anymore.married people who are reading will know what I mean.Sometimes we stay”married”for face value or to say”we did it”🙌🏾but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this,she did that,I️ put up with”this”& I’ve suffered & endured”this”for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice2 stay🙇🏽‍♀️we get so caught up in WE are”winning”in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I️ decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so.I wanted to have a relationship.Someone to share my/our dreams,our successes, our failures,our past,present & future with..& not finding out shit online🤦🏽‍♀️..some of us 🙋🏽have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared,what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends,or she’s never home,or he’s very general when he speaks,or “this doesn’t sound like him”🤔 or he’s so busy lately!!.etc.etc..u have to think to yourself?When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue?Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are “our” friends? Or, we fight but that’s “passion”❌ let’s get deep for a second..we can argue & u can tell me to gtf out of “your”house when I’m the house of cards?None of this is ok..& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!That LAST time was the LAST time🙏🏽

Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:34am PST