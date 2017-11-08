Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert In Emotional Message On Instagram

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on
"I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together," Tamar wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram, "Sometimes we stay [married] for face value or to say 'we did it,' but the truth is it couldn’t be more broken & further apart than we are NOW!" The couple filed for divorce right before what would've been their nine-year wedding anniversary.
She went on to describe the kind of relationship she's looking for now that she's moving on from Vincent. "Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with," she wrote. "Some of us 🙋🏽have been living a LIE!"
"[You] have to think to yourself, 'when is enough enough?'" she wrote. She and Vincent were apparently fighting a lot. "Let’s get deep for a second," she continued, "We can argue [and] u can tell me to [get the f*** out] out of 'your' house when I’m the house of cards? None of this is OK... That LAST time was the LAST time🙏🏽"
Then, Tamar implied that Vincent may have cheated on her. "Sometimes when things [are] shared," she wrote, "what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends."
