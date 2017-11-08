Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert In Emotional Message On Instagram

Twitter Facebook Search

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert have called it quits, and now Tamar is spilling the details of their divorce in an emotional message on Instagram. She implied that Vincent cheated on her with other women. “That LAST time was the LAST time,” she wrote. Click through to read the full statement!

"I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together," Tamar wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram, "Sometimes we stay [married] for face value or to say 'we did it,' but the truth is it couldn’t be more broken & further apart than we are NOW!" The couple filed for divorce right before what would've been their nine-year wedding anniversary.  
She went on to describe the kind of relationship she's looking for now that she's moving on from Vincent. "Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with," she wrote. "Some of us 🙋🏽have been living a LIE!"
Then, Tamar implied that Vincent may have cheated on her. "Sometimes when things [are] shared," she wrote, "what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends."
"[You] have to think to yourself, 'when is enough enough?'" she wrote. She and Vincent were apparently fighting a lot. "Let’s get deep for a second," she continued, "We can argue [and] u can tell me to [get the f*** out] out of 'your' house when I’m the house of cards? None of this is OK... That LAST time was the LAST time🙏🏽"
Tamar is currently seeking full custody of the pair's four-year-old son Logan.
What do you think about Tamar's emotional statement? Let us know in the comments. 
