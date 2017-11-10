Taylor Swift Reveals Baby Voice On 'Gorgeous' Is Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Daughter!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a big day for Taylor Swift, as her highly-anticipated album Reputation comes out today! One of the singles that came out ahead of its release is called “Gorgeous”, which features some adorable baby vocals towards the beginning of the track. Fans have speculated for weeks on who the voice belongs to, and she just confirmed that it is no other than Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold’s eldest daughter James!