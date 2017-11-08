Taylor Swift may have finally succeeded in her search for love! According to friends, Taylor’s new man Joe Alwyn is the one for her. And Taylor is so confident in what they have, that she’s finally ready to take their romance public — after nearly a year of hiding it!
Taylor Swift Believes Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is ‘The One For Her'
“It’s a great relationship that everyone hopes will last,” a Taylor pal told Peoplemagazine. “Joe could definitely be the one.”
Another insider told Us Weeklythat Taylor is done keeping their relationship private and is eager to “come out of hiding” during her performance onSaturday Night Live this weekend.
Taylor’s even ready to debut her relationship with Joe at the MTV Europe Music Awards in London on Sunday! “He might attend,” the source said. “She wants to reveal their relationship when the time is right."
According to People, “their relationship is very different from Taylor’s past ones.” “Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. He loves being an actor but doesn’t like the celebrity part of it,” the insider explained. “It’s pretty special to find someone you’re on the same page with.”
