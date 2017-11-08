Taylor Swift Believes Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is ‘The One For Her'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift may have finally succeeded in her search for love! According to friends, Taylor’s new man Joe Alwyn is the one for her. And Taylor is so confident in what they have, that she’s finally ready to take their romance public — after nearly a year of hiding it!