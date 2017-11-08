Twitter Facebook Search

Getting Serious!

Taylor Swift Believes Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is ‘The One For Her'

The singer has already written songs about him for her new album ‘Reputation.’

Taylor Swift Boyfriend Joe Alwyn The One Long

Taylor Swift may have finally succeeded in her search for love! According to friends, Taylor’s new man Joe Alwyn is the one for her. And Taylor is so confident in what they have, that she’s finally ready to take their romance public — after nearly a year of hiding it!

“It’s a great relationship that everyone hopes will last,” a Taylor pal told People magazine. “Joe could definitely be the one.”

Another insider told Us Weekly that Taylor is done keeping their relationship private and is eager to “come out of hiding” during her performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Taylor’s even ready to debut her relationship with Joe at the MTV Europe Music Awards in London on Sunday! “He might attend,” the source said. “She wants to reveal their relationship when the time is right."

According to People, “their relationship is very different from Taylor’s past ones.” “Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. He loves being an actor but doesn’t like the celebrity part of it,” the insider explained. “It’s pretty special to find someone you’re on the same page with.”

While Taylor and Joe have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, Taylor clearly touches on their romance in her new song, "Gorgeous,” from her latest album Reputation, which comes out Friday.

“She’s always said she wants a big family and she sees herself having kids with Joe down the line,” a source told Us Weekly. “Taylor really believes he’s the one for her.”

Do you think Joe is the one for Taylor? Sound off in the comments below!

