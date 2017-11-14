Are you ready for it?!Taylor Swift has had enough of being overly primped and preened and oversharing her private life.
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
“She’s in her own little bubble now,” a source exclusively told OK!.
“She knows she barely has to lift a finger for her new record to walk off the shelves and is refusing to attend red-carpet events or to give interviews unless it’s very tightly controlled,” claimed the insider.
Additionally, her new love interest is also reportedly having a hand in her desire for a minimalistic look. “Her boyfriend Joe [Alwyn] loves her most when she’s au naturel,” said the source. “So she’s loving leaving her hair messy and wearing his sweatshirts, even when she knows people are going to see her.”
“It’s a brand-new start,” added the insider.
What do you think Taylor’s new look? Sound off in the comments!
