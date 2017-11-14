Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

OK! Exclusive

Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!

‘It’s a brand-new start.’

Credit: Getty

View gallery 6

Are you ready for it?! Taylor Swift has had enough of being overly primped and preened and oversharing her private life.

Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
1 of 6
“She’s in her own little bubble now,” a source exclusively told OK!.

Photo credit: Getty

“She knows she barely has to lift a finger for her new record to walk off the shelves and is refusing to attend red-carpet events or to give interviews unless it’s very tightly controlled,” claimed the insider.

Photo credit: Getty

As seen in her recent Saturday Night Live performance, the songstress has ditched the over-the-top pop star look and is going back to her country roots.

Photo credit: Getty

Additionally, her new love interest is also reportedly having a hand in her desire for a minimalistic look. “Her boyfriend Joe [Alwyn] loves her most when she’s au naturel,” said the source. “So she’s loving leaving her hair messy and wearing his sweatshirts, even when she knows people are going to see her.”

Photo credit: Getty

“It’s a brand-new start,” added the insider.

Photo credit: Getty

What do you think Taylor’s new look? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: Getty

By
Comments