Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

'So Shady'

Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In New Diss Track

The singer even disses the rapper's relationship with Jay-Z!

Credit: Getty

View gallery 6

Taylor Swift is out for revenge! The singer is holding nothing back on her new album, Reputation, and dissing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as she reignites their ongoing feud in the song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In New Diss Track
1 of 6
She sings, “It was so nice being friends again/ There I was giving you a second chance/ But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand."

Photo credit: Getty

As fans know, the two have been feuding on-and-off since 2009, after Kanye ruined Taylor’s shine at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying Beyonce should have won the award for Best Female Video.

Photo credit: Getty

Fast forward seven years, and a few apologies later, and Kanye releases his hit song “Famous” which includes lyrics “I feel like me and Tayor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.” He claimed to have sought Taylor’s approval before using her in the song, but her camp denied it.

Photo credit: Getty

And Taylor wasn’t done on the song, as she also references the phone call that Kim claimed to have recorded with Taylor approving the lyrics. The pop star sings, “And therein lies the issue/Friends don’t try to trick you/Get you on the phone and mind-twist you/And so I took an ax to a mended fence.” Yikes.

Photo credit: Getty

She even goes as far as to diss Kanye for no longer having Jay Z on his side, after the two had a falling out reportedly over money as well as Kanye’s relationship with Kim. Taylor sings, “But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately/Mm mmm/If only you weren’t so shady.”

Photo credit: Getty

Do you think Taylor's going to get a response from Kanye? Let us know in the comments section.

Photo credit: Getty

By
Find under: , ,
Comments