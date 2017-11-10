Taylor Swift is out for revenge! The singer is holding nothing back on her new album, Reputation, and dissing Kanye West andKim Kardashian as she reignites their ongoing feud in the song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”
Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In New Diss Track
1
of
6
1 of 6
She sings, “It was so nice being friends again/ There I was giving you a second chance/ But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand."
Photo credit: Getty
2 of 6
As fans know, the two have been feuding on-and-off since 2009, after Kanye ruined Taylor’s shine at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying Beyonce should have won the award for Best Female Video.
Photo credit: Getty
3 of 6
Fast forward seven years, and a few apologies later, and Kanye releases his hit song “Famous” which includes lyrics “I feel like me and Tayor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.” He claimed to have sought Taylor’s approval before using her in the song, but her camp denied it.
Photo credit: Getty
4 of 6
And Taylor wasn’t done on the song, as she also references the phone call that Kim claimed to have recorded with Taylor approving the lyrics. The pop star sings, “And therein lies the issue/Friends don’t try to trick you/Get you on the phone and mind-twist you/And so I took an ax to a mended fence.” Yikes.
She sings, “It was so nice being friends again/ There I was giving you a second chance/ But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand."
Photo credit: Getty
As fans know, the two have been feuding on-and-off since 2009, after Kanye ruined Taylor’s shine at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying Beyonce should have won the award for Best Female Video.
Photo credit: Getty
Fast forward seven years, and a few apologies later, and Kanye releases his hit song “Famous” which includes lyrics “I feel like me and Tayor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.” He claimed to have sought Taylor’s approval before using her in the song, but her camp denied it.
Photo credit: Getty
And Taylor wasn’t done on the song, as she also references the phone call that Kim claimed to have recorded with Taylor approving the lyrics. The pop star sings, “And therein lies the issue/Friends don’t try to trick you/Get you on the phone and mind-twist you/And so I took an ax to a mended fence.” Yikes.