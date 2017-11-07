'Your Loss!' You Won't Believe Which 'Teen Mom 2' Couple SPLIT Already

Another Teen Mom 2 dad is single…again! Find out which reality star is back on the market, already.
Leah Messer
's ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert
, recently revealed his new girlfriend...but shortly after he hinted that he was SINGLE. Say what?!
On a now deleted Instagram picture of Jeremy and his then-girlfriend
, he wrote, "When true love comes together, finally a woman that understands ur job and ur child. After 6 years apart shit finally feels right. And it's amazing. @kristenelyseblake amazing night and so many to come."
And now he's hinting that the romance has already ended writing, "This is perfect for me at this point in my f****d up life..... #dontrespond #yourloss
#iknowyoucreepmyshit #fuckit #yournotblocked #zerotohide."
In another post he wrote, "3 words that are way to loosely used now days and so easy to say to people. And I'm just as guilty as everyone else that says it for the most part." Aww!
Jeremy was engaged to his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Brooke Wehr, but the two called it quits...got back together...and called it quits again!
Jeremy and Leah were married from 2012 to 2015.
