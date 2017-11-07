'It Was Beautiful!' Farrah Abraham's Mother Debra Gushes Over The 'Amazing' Wedding

She said, "The wedding went really well. It was beautiful. Everyone had a great time. The fans were amazing. To be able to see Farrah, my mom, and Ashley Danielson in the same room was overwhelming family reunion." However, Farrah's daughter Sophia wasn't able to make it! Photo credit: Instagram Story

Continuing, she said, "Farrah came and said 'Hey mom I’m here!' I was like 'Oh my god!' I was overcome with joy. I cried from tears of joy. She said Sophia couldn’t come. There is school. That’s all the time we had to discuss." Photo credit: Instagram Story

Both Farrah and her sister were bridesmaids. Debra gushed, "It was quite emotional. I was thankful to God to have my family together. We had a lot of music at the wedding." Photo credit: Instagram Story

As for her husband, Dr. David Merz, she said the two are soaking in the newlywed life! She said, "When we laid down last night. He goes 'you’re my wife now!' I was like, 'wow I am!' I love that." Aww! Photo credit: Instagram Story

Adding, "He’s fully moved in with me in Omaha. I’m hoping he will soon have a position here." Photo credit: Instagram Story

Debra gushed over her daughters saying , "I was proud of them. They got up and each one toasted David and I. Their words were so precious and welcoming him into the family." Photo credit: Instagram Story

Despite their rocky relationship, Debra revealed that "Farrah said 'I can see you love my mom as much as I do.'" Cue the waterworks! Photo credit: Instagram Story