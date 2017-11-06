A 'Teen Mom OG' Star Got MARRIED This Weekend & You Won't Believe Who

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Another Teen Mom OG star is off the market! A fan favorite got married this weekend and you won’t believe who it is!