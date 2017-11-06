A 'Teen Mom OG' Star Got MARRIED This Weekend & You Won't Believe Who

Another Teen Mom OG star is off the market! A fan favorite got married this weekend and you won’t believe who it is!
1 of 9
Farrah Abraham's mother, Debra Danielson, got married!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
2 of 9
The reality star grandma exchanged vows with Dr. David Merz.
Photo credit: Instagram Story
3 of 9
Photo credit: Instagram Story
4 of 9
"It’s going to be a fun, fantasy wedding instead of anything traditional," the bride said.
Photo credit: Instagram Story
5 of 9
Stunning Deb!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
6 of 9
Farrah was excited!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
7 of 9
Aww!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
8 of 9
So cute.
Photo credit: Instagram
9 of 9
What do you think of Debra's wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
Farrah Abraham's mother, Debra Danielson, got married!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
The reality star grandma exchanged vows with Dr. David Merz.
Photo credit: Instagram Story
Photo credit: Instagram Story
"It’s going to be a fun, fantasy wedding instead of anything traditional," the bride said.
Photo credit: Instagram Story
Stunning Deb!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
Farrah was excited!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
Aww!
Photo credit: Instagram Story
What do you think of Debra's wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Photo credit: Instagram Story