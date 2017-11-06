Twitter Facebook Search

A 'Teen Mom OG' Star Got MARRIED This Weekend & You Won't Believe Who

See all the photos from the exciting day.

Credit: MTV

Another Teen Mom OG star is off the market! A fan favorite got married this weekend and you won’t believe who it is!

Farrah Abraham's mother, Debra Danielson, got married!

The reality star grandma exchanged vows with Dr. David Merz.

Before the exciting day, Debra gushed about the wedding to RadarOnline.com.

"It’s going to be a fun, fantasy wedding instead of anything traditional," the bride said.

Stunning Deb!

Farrah was excited!

Aww!

So cute.

What do you think of Debra's wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

