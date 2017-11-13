Twitter Facebook Search

The Weeknd Runs Back To Bella Hadid After Splitting With Selena Gomez

That didn't take long!

It looks like both Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are running back to their exes after calling it quits! Selena is already back with Justin Bieber, and Bella Hadid has been helping The Weeknd heal following his break up – and it’s highly likely they’ll get back together!

“They never really lost touch," an insider exclusively revealed to OK!, "although it was only the occasional text while he was with Selena because she hated him staying in touch with Bella."
"Right after things ended he got back in touch with Bella and they’ve been texting non-stop," the source continued. "There’s a very strong chance they’ll get back together, even if he’s hooking up with randoms right now as he needs time to heal – they’re still very attracted to each other.”
Bella and The Weeknd dated back in 2016. And it sounds like they quickly rekindled things after his breakup! However, he's also been spotted with Justin's ex Yovanna Ventura
The Weeknd and Selena split recently after dating for 10 months."She is done with him and is not listening to anyone. Selena doesn’t give a damn what anyone thinks,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “She is in love with Justin and always will be and there is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever.”
Soon after the split, Selena was spotted out with Justin. A source told Us Weekly that they're back together.
What do you think about The Weeknd getting back with Bella? Let us know in the comments! 
