The Weeknd Runs Back To Bella Hadid After Splitting With Selena Gomez

"Right after things ended he got back in touch with Bella and they’ve been texting non-stop," the source continued. "There’s a very strong chance they’ll get back together, even if he’s hooking up with randoms right now as he needs time to heal – they’re still very attracted to each other.”
The Weeknd and Selena split recently after dating for 10 months."She is done with him and is not listening to anyone. Selena doesn’t give a damn what anyone thinks,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “She is in love with Justin and always will be and there is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever.”
“They never really lost touch," an insider exclusively revealed to OK!, "although it was only the occasional text while he was with Selena because she hated him staying in touch with Bella."
