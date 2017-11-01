Twitter Facebook Search

Major Shade

The Weeknd Dresses Up As Justin Bieber For Halloween!

That's one way to get Selena back.

The Weeknd‘s latest selfie, a rare occurrence for the pop star, bares a striking resemblance to a young Justin Bieber! Is this a Halloween costume or is he trying to win back his ex Selena Gomez?

The Weeknd posted a photo of himself in a green letterman jacket, similar to one Justin was once photographed in with Selena. "Toronto Nights," he captioned the pic.
In fact, the Biebs has been making the letterman jacket a part of his look for a while now. Was The Weeknd mocking him in his Instagram?
It's been reported that Justin is to blame for Selena and the Weeknd's breakup.
Selena and her ex Justin were recently spotted getting breakfast and attending church together.
Neither Selena nor The Weeknd have addressed the breakup. Justin, too, has kept quiet. But maybe this costume was the singer's way to get back at his ex?
Do you think The Weeknd's outfit was a jab at Justin? Let us know in the comments. 
