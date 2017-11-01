The Weeknd Dresses Up As Justin Bieber For Halloween!

The Weeknd‘s latest selfie, a rare occurrence for the pop star, bares a striking resemblance to a young Justin Bieber! Is this a Halloween costume or is he trying to win back his ex Selena Gomez?
In fact, the Biebs has been making the letterman jacket a part of his look for a while now. Was The Weeknd mocking him in his Instagram?
Photo credit: Instagram
Selena and her ex Justin were recently spotted getting breakfast and attending church together.
Neither Selena nor The Weeknd have addressed the breakup. Justin, too, has kept quiet. But maybe this costume was the singer's way to get back at his ex?
Do you think The Weeknd's outfit was a jab at Justin? Let us know in the comments.
