Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Baby On The Way!

Tia Mowry Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Cory Hardrict

The pregnant actress revealed her big news with the cutest Instagram announcement.

Credit: Getty

View gallery 6

Tia Mowry is pregnant! The 39-year-old actress revealed the exciting news on Wednesday, November 8, with an adorable Instagram photo that featured her husband, Cory Hardrict, and six-year-old son, Cree, kissing her baby bump.

Tia Mowry Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Cory Hardrict
1 of 6
The Sister Sister star captioned the oh-so-cute pregnancy pic with four hearts, no doubt symbolizing her soon-to-be family of four.
Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, couldn’t contain her excitement after Tia revealed the big news, as she tweeted: “Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!!"
Just last year, Tia told to People that while she and Cory were trying for baby number two, she knew getting pregnant would be difficult due to her painful endometriosis battle.
“[We’re] trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it,” she said. “I don’t want to be let down […] I do suffer from endometriosis. So there’s a little bit of a challenge there, but I will say this: I am working on my diet.”
Tia’s change in eating habits was a big part of her being able to keep her endometriosis in check, as she revealed a 20lb weight loss earlier this year.
What do you think of Tia’s pregnancy announcement? Sound off in the comments!
By
Find under:
Comments