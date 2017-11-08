Tia Mowry is pregnant! The 39-year-old actress revealed the exciting news on Wednesday, November 8, with an adorable Instagram photo that featured her husband, Cory Hardrict, and six-year-old son, Cree, kissing her baby bump.
Tia Mowry Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Cory Hardrict
“[We’re] trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it,” she said. “I don’t want to be let down […] I do suffer from endometriosis. So there’s a little bit of a challenge there, but I will say this: I am working on my diet.”
Tia’s change in eating habits was a big part of her being able to keep her endometriosis in check, as she revealed a 20lb weight loss earlier this year.
