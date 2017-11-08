Tia Mowry Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Cory Hardrict

Had the best time at the #partyonthepier for @uclamch! @mattel Thanks for having us! ☺️ Hair- @lenajaye_ Makeup- @antonmakeup Styling- @judystylexo Cree Hair cut- @kay_smiff Tap for outfit details 👗👠

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:49am PST