Whatcha Hiding?

Tori Spelling Definitely Looks Like She Has A Bun In The Oven

The '90210' star kept covering her tummy while at Universal Studios.

Credit: MEGA

Tori Spelling might have been preoccupied jumping from one scare zone to another with her husband Dean McDermott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights last week. But she wasn’t too busy to forget to hide what appeared to be a very obvious baby bump. See the pics!

On what appeared to be date night between Tori and Dean, the reality star had a pained expression on her face while walking around the spooky park. Could it have been morning sickness?
And the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rarely snapped without holding her jacket in front of her stomach almost the whole time. VERY suspicious!
Meanwhile, her hubby Dean just couldn’t stop smiling! Hmmm…
Even one of their friends had his eyes on her stomach.
There definitely seems to be something going on here, but the two did try to make the best of their night out, even posing with some of the monsters from the park.
Though Tori has expressed interest in having a sixth child, the couple’s recent financial woes may make that difficult. They are already parents to Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Beau, 8 months, Liam, 10, and Finn, 5.
Still, Tori herself has said that having Beau “saved” their marriage.
What do you think of Tori and Dean having another baby? Sound off in the comment section! 
