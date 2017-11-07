Tori Spelling Definitely Looks Like She Has A Bun In The Oven

Finally we had an adult night out and caught up with some besties we haven’t seen in forever! . And, proving that Halloween still lives on! Was at the final night of @horrornights at @unistudios . . The scare factor was ON point! The Shining maze was epic and SAW experience evoked a few screams from me. So visually well done and the scaracters were awesome! . I’m already excited for next year! I’m a horror fanatic so this yearly experience is my JAM! . Plus, it’s so important to get nights out with your friends. I’m surrounded by 5 little loves of my life 24/7 but then when I’m with my friends I️ realize how great it is to get out and have a few laughs with old friends! . And thank you Wendy our tour guide who put up with our group all night ha ha! See ya next year ;) #RedRum #universalhhn

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:04pm PST