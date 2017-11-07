Tori Spelling might have been preoccupied jumping from one scare zone to another with her husband Dean McDermott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights last week. But she wasn’t too busy to forget to hide what appeared to be a very obvious baby bump. See the pics!
Tori Spelling Definitely Looks Like She Has A Bun In The Oven
On what appeared to be date night between Tori and Dean, the reality star had a pained expression on her face while walking around the spooky park. Could it have been morning sickness?
Photo credit: MEGA
And the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rarely snapped without holding her jacket in front of her stomach almost the whole time. VERY suspicious!
Photo credit: MEGA
Meanwhile, her hubby Dean just couldn’t stop smiling! Hmmm…
Photo credit: MEGA
Even one of their friends had his eyes on her stomach.