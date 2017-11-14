Kylie Jenner Left Heartbroken After Travis Scott Bails On Her Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner, 20, has had a lot going on lately. Just last week she made a rare appearance at the Kardashian Christmas photo shoot, and she’s been working overtime to dodge reports that she and Travis Scott, 25, are expecting their first child (though she’s been dropping hints all over the place that they may have a little girl on the way). So when the time came to throw a little party for her, she was more than a little underwhelmed. Click through for details!
Though it was supposed to be a super secret shindig
for her rumored little one, the reality star was reportedly upset the whole time about how low-key her baby shower was.
Kylie was forced to throw hers then due scheduling for Keeping Up With The Kardashians
(producers—and momager Kris
—wanted to shoot it before the baby was born).
Also as a result, she had to have it at home as a pajama party instead of at the club with her friends, who weren’t even allowed to post on social media.
But the worst part of it all was that Travis didn’t even show up. He was reportedly on tour.
A source told The Sun
, “She'd prefer he was by her side. Instead, her best mate [Jordyn Woods
] had to step in again.”
Do you think that Travis should have attended Kylie’s baby shower despite his tour schedule? Sound off in the comment section!
