Tyrese Claims Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Paid Him $5M For Legal Fees — And To Stay Off Social Media

Tyrese Gibson has some good friends in his corner. Amidst his current custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell – who has accused him of abusing their daughter, Shalya – the Fast & Furious actor has claimed he was gifted 5 million dollars by his good friends Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to keep him “afloat.”
In an Instagram post, that has since been updated with a different caption, Tyrese captioned a series of photos with the Smiths: “#5Million my wife just started my morning off on the right foot….. When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done ! repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat – You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smith’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will and Charlie Mack y’all an uncles for real….. #ShaylaRocks”
As OK! readers' know, Tyrese has been in quite the nasty legal battle over the custody of his 10-year-old-daughter.
Most recently, Tyrese made a public plea asking for help with his custody case from his famous and rich friends.
While the emotional video caused alarm for some, Jada and Will were seemingly highly affected by Tyrese’s cry for help. (The couple though has yet to confirm they gave Tyrese money)
In more good news for the actor, the child abuse investigation against him was recently dropped.
What do you think about Will and Jada’s hefty donation? Sound off in the comments!
