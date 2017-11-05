Tyrese Claims Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Paid Him $5M For Legal Fees — And To Stay Off Social Media

1 of 6

In an Instagram post, that has since been updated with a different caption, Tyrese captioned a series of photos with the Smiths: “#5Million my wife just started my morning off on the right foot….. When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done ! repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat – You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smith’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will and Charlie Mack y’all an uncles for real….. #ShaylaRocks”