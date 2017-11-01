Tyrese Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson AGAIN & Threatens Future Of 'Fast And The Furious' Franchise

Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”...... #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone - #OurChildrenMatter

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:46am PDT