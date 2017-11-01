Tyrese Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson AGAIN & Threatens Future Of 'Fast And The Furious' Franchise
Tyrese, who plays Roman Pearce in the franchise, is upset with The Rock for pursuing a Fast & Furious spin-off with Jason Statham, which is reportedly delaying the release date of Fast and the Furious 9. The Rock’s spinoff is set for a July 26, 2019 release date, while Fast 9 was pushed back a year, to 2020.
On Instagram, he posted this photo of himself, Vin Diesel, and The Rock, along with the caption, “Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”...... #CandyA**B****Made All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice#NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone.”
Fans were not impressed for the most part. User @phil.rodriguez1 wrote, “I’m unfollowing you! I thought you was a positive brother! You’re just a hater! Acting like a 10 year old.”
This is the latest in a string of bizarre episodes from Tyrese, who is currently in a court battle with his ex-wife over the custody of their daughter, Shalya. Norma Mitchell accused him of abusing their child, and he was issued a temporary restraining order. However, he was accused of violating it after he hired a plane to fly a banner over her elementary school that read, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla.”
This is the latest in a string of bizarre episodes from Tyrese, who is currently in a court battle with his ex-wife over the custody of their daughter, Shalya. Norma Mitchell accused him of abusing their child, and he was issued a temporary restraining order. However, he was accused of violating it after he hired a plane to fly a banner over her elementary school that read, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla.” He later checked himself into the hospital after suffering chest pains, but has since been released.
But clearly the court case is weighing heavily on him, as he broke down in this video, crying about how no one is helping him gain custody of Shayla. "I pay $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?!" he sobs at one point while wearing a "Shayla Rocks" sweatshirt. "Don't take my baby, okay?" he pleads.
Do you think Tyrese is okay? Let us know in the comments section.
