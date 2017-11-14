Victoria Arlen Is Consoled By Val As She Breaks Down Following 'DWTS' Elimination

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dancing With the Stars contestant Victoria Arlen, who was a fan favorite, was sent home last night during the semifinals, and everyone was disappointed to see her go. The Paralympian moved fans of the dance competition and all over the world for the past nine weeks, after sharing that she developed rare conditions at the age of 11 which impaired her ability to eat, speak, walk, and even move. She relearned how to walk in 2016, after being paralyzed from the waist down, making her time on DWTS even more remarkable.