Million Dollar Boobs

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Their Luxurious New Fantasy Bra

The super sexy undergarment is covered in real diamonds!

It may be less function and more glitz, but Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro is making headlines everywhere for being the first to wear the sexy underwear company’s hottest new luxury item—the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra.

The Brazilian beauty took to her instagram to reveal her excitement over the news, which has up until today been kept top secret.
She wrote, “I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria's Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my own family, friends and fans!”
With a $2 million price tag, the bra is covered in diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz and was designed by Mouawad Jewelry.
Lais unveiled the bra today at the store’s 5th avenue location in New York City.
And in just a few weeks, she’ll be jetting off to Shanghai to wear the bra on the catwalk at Victoria’s Secret’s 2017 fashion show.
The 27-year-old has only been an Angel since 2015, but she’s been turning heads as a model with the company since 2010.
The celeb mom, whose son Alexandre is 9 years old, has also been dating basketball star Jared Homan since 2015.
What do you think about the new Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra? Sound off in the comment section!
