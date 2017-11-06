The First Footage Of Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer's Wedding Is HERE & It Will Make You Cry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The big day is here!

In a Teen Mom 2 season finale sneak peek, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer exchanged vows…again! The couple celebrated their one year anniversary by finally having the wedding reception they deserved.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason also became man and wife! The new parents exchanged vows at their home in North Carolina surrounded by their friends and family.

And the moment fans have been waiting for…Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child with Chris Lopez!

The Teen Mom 2 season finale airs tonight at 9pm ET, only on MTV!