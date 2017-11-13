Chelsea Houska Admits Adam Lind's Relationship With Daughter Aubree Is 'Sad!'

It’s time for the Teen Mom 2 reunion!

In a sneak peek clip, Chelsea Houska sits down with Dr. Drew and opened up about her ex and first baby daddy, Adam Lind. “A lot of that footage is consumed with Aubree [her daughter with Adam] reacting to seeing her dad, wanting to see her dad, how did all of that feel to you?,” he asked her. “I mean, it’s sad, and it’s hard because you want to sugar coat it but you don’t want to lie to them you know? She’s old enough now where I feel like there is an age appropriate way to kind of explain things to her,” she told him.

She added, “In a perfect world, he would get better and be a good dad and I could trust him.”

Watch the heartbreaking clip above! The Teen Mom 2 reunion airs tonight at 9pm ET, only on MTV!