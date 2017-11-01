Look Away, Briana! Javi Marroquin CAUGHT Flirting With ANOTHER Woman In A Shocking Video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Busted!

In a sneak peek clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin is caught taking another woman’s phone number! Say what?!

Javi and Kail are faced with another challenge on the reality television series calling “Single Mingle Challenge.” As Kail watched on secret cameras, Javi spent some alone time with a mystery girl at a party. As the two sat down to chat, Javi is heard talking about Kail saying, “No we don’t get along, we can’t talk about anything.” He is then seen taking her phone number!

“I don’t think Javi will call her,” Kail said into the camera during an on-screen interview with Javi by her side.

As fans may know, Javi confirmed that he is dating their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, after the two were caught in Los Angeles together for the reunion.

