'It Was Nice!' Javi Marroquin Gushes Over His Alone Time With His Mystery Girl

Kailyn Lowry AND Briana DeJesus, look away!

In a sneak peek clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Javi Marroquin is caught at a party with a mystery girl! “Are you guys trying to work it out,” the girl is heard asking Kailyn’s ex-husband. He told her, “No we can’t get along, we can’t talk about anything, so we are here.”

Javi said in an on-camera interview as Kail sat by his side, “It was nice to have a conversation without arguing.” Ouch!

The mystery woman offered some advice on approaching his relationship with Kail and told him, “You have to be the bigger person no matter what even if you have children, you know what I mean? Even if your ex is not at that level, you always have to be above it, regardless.” As the mystery girl spoke, Javi closely listened to her.

Watch the clip above! Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday nights at 9pm ET, only on WE TV.