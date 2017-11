Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three years down, two kids and counting, and a lifetime of memories to go!

Jessa and Ben Seewald have shared some of their greatest moments together with TLC viewers over the past three years, but one of their most special moments came after they were pronounced man and wife.

In celebration of the couple’s 3rd wedding anniversary, here’s a look back at the moment they said “I do,” and shared their first kiss.

To see the couple’s big moment, click the video above!

Happy Anniversary!