Jo Rivera & Fiancee Vee Torres Discuss Possible BABY Names In The Cutest Video

Oh baby!

In a bonus clip for Teen Mom 2, Jo Rivera and his fiancée, Vee Torres, tried to come up with a baby name for Kailyn Lowry‘s third baby boy. “What’s going on with the baby because I got a gift over there,” Vee asked Jo.

“That baby needs the gift of a name,” Jo joked. “We need to come up with backup baby names in case we need to talk her into changing the baby name.”

The future bride and groom also gushed over Kailyn’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, taking her to the hospital and being there for the delivery. “I got to give him some credit,” Jo said.

