Javi Marroquin's Shocking Confession: 'I Hope Me & Kailyn Can Get Back Together'

Looks like Javi Marroquin isn’t ready to let go of his ex-wife!

In a sneak peek clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Teen Mom 2 dad made a shocking confession about his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, after the two got into an explosive fight which made him walk out of the house.

Kailyn explained the fight to the other cast members saying, “This morning when we got in an argument, I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this. I’m in a bad mood.’ I was like, ‘I’m telling you nicely and you’re not listening. Now I’m yelling and you’re not listening. Now I’m gonna close the door. You’re still not listening.’ It’s like, I don’t know what I can do.”

Javi packed his bags and tried to walk out as Peter Gunz followed behind. In a conversation outside, Javi admitted, “It’s kinda like, I hope me and Kailyn get back together.”

Watch the clip above to hear more of what Javi had to say! Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday nights at 9pm ET, only on WE TV!