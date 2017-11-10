Javi's 'Always Been Dramatic!' Kailyn BLASTS Ex-Husband In A Shocking Interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kailyn Lowry isn’t holding back!

In a sneak peek clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Teen Mom 2 star and her now ex-husband, Teen Mom 2, had an explosive fight about custody of their one son, Lincoln. During the fight, Javi decided he had enough and packed his bags to leave.

In an on-camera interview for the show, Kail admitted, “He’s always been dramatic, and that’s part of the reason why we’re not together. I can’t deal with the dramatics.”

Watch the clip above! Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday nights at 9pm ET, only on WE TV.