You Won't Believe Kailyn Lowry's Reaction To The Letter That Was Meant To Be Shredded

Finally, the rest of the Marriage Boot Camp:Reality stars cast members are learning about THAT letter.

As previously seen on the WE TV reality series, Bachelor In Paradise star JJ Lane was forced to write a letter to his partner, Juelia Kinney, but was told it would be shredded. However, it wasn’t (shocker!) and Juelia ended up reading it! As audiences watch on the show, she read the letter out loud. The other cast members didn’t get to read the letter, but they were all left on the edge of their seats about what JJ wrote that left Juelia torn.

Finally, Juelia opened up to Kailyn Lowry and Asifa Mirza about what JJ wrote, and they were left…speechless!

Watch the video above to see their reactions! Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday nights at 9pm ET, only on WE TV.